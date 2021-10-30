Power of Pink
What do you fear the most?(WLBT)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most of us experience specific fears at one point, like death or the future, but psychologists believe there might be one underlying fear from which all others originate.

Fear of the unknown (FOTU).

12-year Behavioral Specialist Andrew Campbell counsels children beginning at age three up to senior citizens.

And the Mississippi Licensed Master Social Worker says all fears stem from the same source.

“When you don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future, it keeps you in a survival mode,” Campbell said. “And when that happens, people make a lot of decisions based on desperation instead of inspiration.

Campbell says making decisions out of desperation can easily lead to poor choices.

FOTU is defined as “an individual’s propensity to experience fear caused by the perceived absence of information.”

And Campbell says the COVID-19 pandemic and development of vaccines have heightened this fundamental fear in many people.

Almost 192 billion people, or roughly 58% of Americans, are fully vaccinated.

In Mississippi, nearly 1.4 million people are fully vaccinated, or about 42%.

And the specialist said some Mississippians fear face mask, disease or death phobias.

“There are two types of death phobias. One is necrophobia, which describes people who are scared of anything related to death, like a coffin, cemetery or funeral,” he said. Thanatophobia is the fear of one’s death or the process of dying.

And Campbell says any event, even unrelated, like severe weather or crime, can heighten that existing fear.

“It’s all based on your understanding or perception; what you believe. And it affects everything around you, like your job, your health, and it affects everything connected to you, such as your relationships.”

But - Andrew Campbell says there is a way you can counter it.

“I use the same method on every age group I counsel. The how method - be honest with yourself about the root causes of your fear, be open to suggestions about how you can get help, and be willing to change the way you think or the way you view fear.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

