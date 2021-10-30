Vaccinated or not, 4 ways you can celebrate Halloween safely
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Whether you’re staying safe from COVID-19 or just too old for trick-or-treating, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween safely this year, especially if you are vaccinated.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) COVID-19 is pushing an education campaign called We Can Do This, promoting Halloween COVID-19 safety among many other things.
Here are a few ways DHHS says you enjoy Halloween this year safely:
- Play an outdoor movie night with your favorite Halloween flick.
- Have a virtual costume contest with friends
- Collect your candy at home with a backyard candy scavenger hunt
- Wear a safety mask under your scary mask, especially if you’re unvaccinated
