Vaccinated or not, 4 ways you can celebrate Halloween safely

Safety Village of South Dakota talks Halloween safety
Safety Village of South Dakota talks Halloween safety(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Whether you’re staying safe from COVID-19 or just too old for trick-or-treating, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween safely this year, especially if you are vaccinated.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) COVID-19 is pushing an education campaign called We Can Do This, promoting Halloween COVID-19 safety among many other things.

Here are a few ways DHHS says you enjoy Halloween this year safely:

  • Play an outdoor movie night with your favorite Halloween flick.
  • Have a virtual costume contest with friends
  • Collect your candy at home with a backyard candy scavenger hunt
  • Wear a safety mask under your scary mask, especially if you’re unvaccinated

