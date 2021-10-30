Power of Pink
MDOT: It’s National Checklist Day | One month remains in Hurricane Season

7 Tips About Hurricane Safety
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - October 30 is National Checklist Day!

Did you know there’s still one more month left in hurricane season?

Storm season begins on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

Mississippi Department of Transportation put together this checklist so you know what you need for your survival kit.

Having a preparedness plan in place before a hurricane threatens the Mississippi Gulf Coast could save your life, MDOT said.

Here’s a look at the guide.

Click here to download a digital copy.

