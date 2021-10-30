LaMarca: Delays in federal assistance come from ‘slight disconnect’ between officers, leaders in JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said he’s been doing his best to provide investigative resources to the Jackson Police Department, but sometimes information on cases doesn’t get to his office quickly because of communication issues within the department.

LaMarca said oftentimes, patrolmen are moving from one scene to the next, and their investigations may not be as thorough as they could be if the department was better staffed.

“There may be a slight disconnect between what happens on the ground and then to the higher-ups to get to this office,” LaMarca said. “We’re delayed in getting that information, and it’s a matter, in my opinion, of training. It’s a matter of making it a priority.”

LaMarca said the amount of violent crime in the Capital City makes it hard for the Jackson Police Department’s detectives to keep up because of limited manpower for investigations.

“Detectives and investigators with JPD are moving from one scene to another from one case, opening another case with limited resources with limited abilities of devoting the amount of time necessary,” LaMarca said.

That’s where federal agencies can come in, LaMarca added.

His office, which represents Mississippi’s Southern District, and other entities like the FBI and ATF can bring resources to help pinpoint what happened in these investigations, making up for short-staffing in JPD’s homicide division.

“The investigators with robbery/homicide, the detectives, are very, very much stretched thin,” LaMarca said.

While killings in the Capital City aren’t investigated at the federal level unless they have other components, like drug involvement or gang activity, LaMarca said his attorneys can help with other crimes, too.

Carjacking is a federal crime if it involves a vehicle involved in interstate traffic at any point.

If a person convicted of a felony gets caught with a gun, that’s a federal charge, too.

That path through federal court often leads to harsher penalties and a quicker resolution than cases that go through the Hinds County judicial system.

“We do have the option of detaining pretrial, those that are considered by our court system to either be a risk to flee or a danger to society,” LaMarca said.

He said that the crime summit with city, county, state, and federal officials in May did little to move the needle in efforts to reduce crime.

“The time for rhetoric is gone. It’s now time to do what needs to be done. The problem is, what are we going to do today? Today, and today’s crime rate is is is out of control. And we have to do what we can do what we were trained to do,” LaMarca said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.