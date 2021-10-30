Power of Pink
It’s gameday! JSU faces rival MVSU Saturday in Itta Bena

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University faces their rival Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena Saturday.

The Tigers and Delta Devils have been playing each other for more than six decades.

Saturday’s game is the 70th meeting between the two teams.

JSU and MVSU are often referred to as “rivals” but the Tigers dominate their matchups.

Of their face-offs, JSU has won 60 games and MVSU has won 7.

They’ve tied twice.

The game begins at 3 p.m. on MVSU territory in Itta Bena.

