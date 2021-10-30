Hayrides, free sweet potatoes, trunk-or-treat | See these fun events Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for something to do Saturday, check out these family-friendly events.

1. Trunk or Treat

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health will host a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Word and Worship Parking Lot. Word and Worship is located at 6286 Hanging Moss Road in Jackson. Candy, goody bags, and treats will be available for all children in attendance. Individuals will also have an opportunity to receive their flu or COVID-19 vaccine. Costumes are encouraged, and masks are required. The Trunk or Treat is free and open to the public.

Trunk or Treat (Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health)

2. Yam Jam: 31,000 pounds of FREE sweet potatoes

The Society of St. Andrew Mississippi and United Healthcare Community Plan is giving away 31,000 pounds of free sweet potatoes at Northpark Mall on Saturday, October 28, 2021. The event giveaway begins at 11 a.m., but volunteers will gather at 9 a.m. to pack the sweet potatoes into 10-pound bags. It is first-come, first-served.

3. Trunk or Treat & Halloween Car Show

How about taking the kids to a trunk or treat and checking out a car show at the same time! The Trunk-or-Treat & Halloween Car Show is back at Outlets of Mississippi! Here’s the line-up:

12 p.m. - 2 p.m. ”Shake Your Boo Thang” Dance Party on the Plaza; Games, Crafts & Spooky Movie Marathon inside The Meeting Room

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat in the back parking lot hosted by S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and Wicked Stangs Mississippi!

All sorts of kids’ games and crafts begin at 12 p.m. and trunk or treating is from 2 - 4 p.m. The car show features S.H.I.E.L.D Corvette Club. Outlets of Pearl in Mississippi is located at 200 Bass Pro Drive.

4. Fall Festival

You can expect a fun, family-friendly evening on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Brandon Amphitheater.

Fall Festival (Kid Friendly Mississippi)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.