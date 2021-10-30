Power of Pink
Heavy police presence at Terrace Pointe Apartment complex in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton police and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an apparent shooting in Jackson.

Authorities say Clinton officers allegedly shot an auto theft suspect in Jackson at the Terrace Pointe Apartment complex on McFadden Road.

AMR is on the scene, but there has been no word on the suspect’s condition.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this ongoing investigation.

