Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: sunny and seasonal conditions in the forecast for Halloween

Cool and clear for this evening
Cool and clear for this evening(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a gloomy start to the day this morning, the clouds have finally cleared out and most of us are enjoying some sunshine this evening. If you have plans to go trick-or-treating this evening, you might need a jacket or sweater for the kiddos! We will be in the 60s across most of the area up until sunset. After the sun goes down, temperatures will begin to drop to the 50s where we will be for most of the evening hours. Temperatures will be even lower waking up tomorrow morning with lows expected to fall well into the 40s under clear skies. Areas of patchy fog will also be possible late tonight and into Sunday morning.

The forecast for Halloween will be very boo-tiful and spook-tacular! Sunny skies will be around all day long with temperatures closer to normal in the lower to middle 70s tomorrow afternoon. It will be a great day to spend outside whether that is going to the pumpkin patch or trick-or-treating again tomorrow evening.

Seasonal and quiet conditions will be around into the start of the week ahead for the first few days of November. The chance for scattered showers will return late Wednesday and Thursday as our next rain maker moves in. Cooler air looks to move into the area with this system during this time. Highs during the second half of the work week will be on the colder side in the upper 50s and 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. There are some indications that some of us could wake up in the 30s by Friday morning and into next weekend. We will watch the trend closely over the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle
Man accused of stealing truck shot, killed by Clinton police after appearing to pull out weapon
Jeremy Cortez Bennett
Accused shoplifter who led police on chase was on house arrest for previous similar offenses, police say
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor, top-rated attorney and co-owner of the Ground Zero...
Co-owner of Clarksdale’s Ground Zero Blues Club and former Mississippi mayor dies

Latest News

Sunnier skies to return by tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: clouds to clear out later today; sunny skies & boo-tiful weather returns Sunday for Halloween
7 Tips About Hurricane Safety
MDOT: It’s National Checklist Day | One month remains in Hurricane Season
Seasonal weather expected this weekend.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Friday Night & Weekend Forecast