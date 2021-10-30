First Alert Forecast: sunny and seasonal conditions in the forecast for Halloween

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a gloomy start to the day this morning, the clouds have finally cleared out and most of us are enjoying some sunshine this evening. If you have plans to go trick-or-treating this evening, you might need a jacket or sweater for the kiddos! We will be in the 60s across most of the area up until sunset. After the sun goes down, temperatures will begin to drop to the 50s where we will be for most of the evening hours. Temperatures will be even lower waking up tomorrow morning with lows expected to fall well into the 40s under clear skies. Areas of patchy fog will also be possible late tonight and into Sunday morning.

The forecast will be quiet & cool for those planning to trick-or-treat this evening🎃



Sunshine & temperatures in the 60s will be around for the next hour or so. After sunset, expect it to feel cooler out as we begin to fall to the 50s under clear skies. Be safe everyone! #mswx pic.twitter.com/UT46XT3tKg — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) October 30, 2021

The forecast for Halloween will be very boo-tiful and spook-tacular! Sunny skies will be around all day long with temperatures closer to normal in the lower to middle 70s tomorrow afternoon. It will be a great day to spend outside whether that is going to the pumpkin patch or trick-or-treating again tomorrow evening.

Seasonal and quiet conditions will be around into the start of the week ahead for the first few days of November. The chance for scattered showers will return late Wednesday and Thursday as our next rain maker moves in. Cooler air looks to move into the area with this system during this time. Highs during the second half of the work week will be on the colder side in the upper 50s and 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. There are some indications that some of us could wake up in the 30s by Friday morning and into next weekend. We will watch the trend closely over the coming days.

