First Alert Forecast: clouds to clear out later today; sunny skies & boo-tiful weather returns Sunday for Halloween

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We still have a decent amount of clouds across the area this morning while we start off in the 50s. The cloud cover is expected to clear out from west to east today, but could take awhile and we might not see clearer skies until the evening hours today. Temperatures will also be a tad warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. We have a chilly night ahead of us with overnight lows in the 40s with clear and calm conditions.

By the time Halloween rolls around tomorrow, our weather will be much nicer and more pleasant. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around on Sunday and it will actually be more of a seasonal day. Highs tomorrow will likely climb close to 74 degrees, which is closer to where we should be for this time of year. Overall, it will be a beautiful, fall, and spook-tacular day for any one that is planning to go trick-or-treating or to do any other Halloween festivities!

Nice and quiet conditions will continue for the first few days of November into the new work week. Sunshine and lower to mid 70s will likely be around up until Wednesday before our next cold front moves in. A few showers could be possible across the area with this front late Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the activity should end by Friday. Cooler air will move in behind the front by late week with highs back in the low 60s.

