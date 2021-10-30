Power of Pink
The End Zone: Week 11

WLBT's The End Zone
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Week 11 of high school football is here! Here are this week’s scores.

Crystal Springs vs Magee

Greenwood vs Yazoo City

Hazlehurst vs Raleigh

Jim Hill vs Forest Hill

Lanier vs Wingfield

Louisville vs Kosciusko

McComb vs Raymond

McLaurin vs Wesson

Northeast Jones vs Mendenhall

Pelahatchie vs Puckett

Richland vs Quitman

St. Andrews vs Pisgah

Scott Central vs Velma Jackson

Union vs Morton

Brandon vs Northwest Rankin

Brookhaven vs Natchez

Germantown vs Starkville

Holmes County Central vs Ridgeland

Madison Central vs Murrah

Oak Grove vs Pearl

Petal vs Warren Central

Provine vs Canton

Terry vs Meridian

Tupelo vs Clinton

Hartfield Academy vs MRA

Parklane Academy vs Jackson Academy

PCS vs Jackson Prep

Pillow Academy vs Central Hinds

Madison St. Joseph vs Simpson Academy

Columbia Academy vs Tri-County Academy

Hillcrest Christian vs Sylva-Bay Academy

