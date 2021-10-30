The End Zone: Week 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Week 11 of high school football is here! Here are this week’s scores.
Crystal Springs vs Magee
Greenwood vs Yazoo City
Hazlehurst vs Raleigh
Jim Hill vs Forest Hill
Lanier vs Wingfield
Louisville vs Kosciusko
McComb vs Raymond
McLaurin vs Wesson
Northeast Jones vs Mendenhall
Pelahatchie vs Puckett
Richland vs Quitman
St. Andrews vs Pisgah
Scott Central vs Velma Jackson
Union vs Morton
Brandon vs Northwest Rankin
Brookhaven vs Natchez
Germantown vs Starkville
Holmes County Central vs Ridgeland
Madison Central vs Murrah
Oak Grove vs Pearl
Petal vs Warren Central
Provine vs Canton
Terry vs Meridian
Tupelo vs Clinton
Hartfield Academy vs MRA
Parklane Academy vs Jackson Academy
PCS vs Jackson Prep
Pillow Academy vs Central Hinds
Madison St. Joseph vs Simpson Academy
Columbia Academy vs Tri-County Academy
Hillcrest Christian vs Sylva-Bay Academy
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.