County administrator blames county for voting machine delivery issues

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds county election officials were worried voting machines would be ready for Tuesday’s election. An emergency meeting was held after machines were reportedly dropped and waiting in the election commission’s warehouse. Friday, the Hinds county administrator said the problems were on the part of the county, not the vendor.

Employees will be working throughout the weekend to deliver voting machines and materials to the 110 precincts throughout the county. Four days before the election, voting machines and materials were headed to precincts across the county.

Inside the election commission, warehouse testing is underway. The county’s purchasing department chose Professionals on Wheels to deliver the machines. The new firm did not have experience with delivering machines. The company that did the work previously was not available.

The Hinds County administrator said the confusion arose when the county redid addresses without informing the new vendor.

“(They) got blamed for something that wasn’t even their issue,” said Kenneth Wayne Jones. “So with all this confusion, we have gotten everything where it’s supposed to be. That election Tuesday will go off without a hitch. Everybody knows what they are doing”.

Thursday, District 1 Election Commissioner Kidada Brown expressed concern about whether machines would be in place by Monday.

The Hinds county administrator said the machines will be delivered on time and directed election commissioners to refer media questions and comments to him.

“There was a lot of erroneous information going out on the process, and it just got too far out there. That’s why you’ll be talking to me now,” added Jones.

The election commission disputes Jones’ claims that problems with the deliveries were related to precinct address changes. It reports only five addresses changed, and the previous vendor was aware of that. We tried to talk to the previous vendor, and they would not comment.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

