3 Wayne County children missing since Wednesday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Shreve police officers are asking for help finding three young children last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 27, around 8 p.m.

Remington Cruz, 7, is missing from Shreve, OH. ((Source: Shreve police))

Isabel Cruz, 11, Remington Cruz, 7, and Wyatt Cruz, 5, may be with Bryan Godfrey, according to Shreve police.

isabel Cruz, 11, has been missing since Oct. 27. ((Source: Shreve police))

Godfrey, 33, is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 6′ tall and 225 pounds.

Shreve police said they were last spotted travelling in a dark blue Dodge Caravan in the area of 325 N. Prospect Street.

Wyatt Cruz, 5, and his two siblings were last seen on Oct. 27. ((Source: Shreve police))

The Dodge Caravan has an Ohio license plate, JLC3641.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreve police at 330-287-5705.

