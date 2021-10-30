Connect. Shop. Support Local.
3 Wayne County children missing since Wednesday

Siblings missing in Wayne County (Source: Shreve police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Shreve police officers are asking for help finding three young children last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 27, around 8 p.m.

Remington Cruz, 7, is missing from Shreve, OH.
Isabel Cruz, 11, Remington Cruz, 7, and Wyatt Cruz, 5, may be with Bryan Godfrey, according to Shreve police.

isabel Cruz, 11, has been missing since Oct. 27.
Godfrey, 33, is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 6′ tall and 225 pounds.

Shreve police said they were last spotted travelling in a dark blue Dodge Caravan in the area of 325 N. Prospect Street.

Wyatt Cruz, 5, and his two siblings were last seen on Oct. 27.
The Dodge Caravan has an Ohio license plate, JLC3641.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreve police at 330-287-5705.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

