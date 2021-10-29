TOO CUTE! Precious UAB babies dressed for Halloween

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It does not get much cuter than babies dressed up in Halloween costumes.

The babies at the UAB Women & Infants Services RNICU were dressed in costumes for Halloween. See if you can spot the unicorn and the sock monkey!

UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep” and these infants were monitored during the photo shoot.

Halloween may not be until this weekend but we couldn't wait to show off some of the most precious costumes we've ever seen at the UAB Women & Infants Services RNICU! 😍



Halloween may not be until this weekend but we couldn't wait to show off some of the most precious costumes we've ever seen at the UAB Women & Infants Services RNICU! 😍

