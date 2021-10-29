Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

TOO CUTE! Precious UAB babies dressed for Halloween

UAB Women & Infants Services RNICU babies UAB supports "Back-to-Sleep" and these infants were...
UAB Women & Infants Services RNICU babies UAB supports "Back-to-Sleep" and these infants were monitored during the photo shoot.(UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It does not get much cuter than babies dressed up in Halloween costumes.

The babies at the UAB Women & Infants Services RNICU were dressed in costumes for Halloween. See if you can spot the unicorn and the sock monkey!

UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep” and these infants were monitored during the photo shoot.

Caption

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle
Man accused of stealing truck shot, killed by Clinton police after appearing to pull out weapon
Jeremy Cortez Bennett
Accused shoplifter who led police on chase was on house arrest for previous similar offenses, police say
Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor, top-rated attorney and co-owner of the Ground Zero...
Co-owner of Clarksdale’s Ground Zero Blues Club and former Mississippi mayor dies

Latest News

Nice and sunny for Sunday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
What do you fear the most?
What do you fear the most?
Safety Village of South Dakota talks Halloween safety
Vaccinated or not, 4 ways you can celebrate Halloween safely
Southern Jaguars
It’s gameday! JSU faces rival MVSU Saturday in Itta Bena
Woman in critical condition after shot in head with assault rifle, police need help identifying...
Woman shot in head with assault rifle, search underway for possible getaway vehicle