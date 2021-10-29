Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Shop Halloween costumes at Goodwill

By Carmen Poe
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can find a little bit of everything at Goodwill, including a Halloween costume!

Goodwill can be Halloween headquarters for families who don’t want to spend a lot of money on costumes.

The nonprofit has brand new and even used costumes at a discounted rate, and they have people working the floor to help put costumes together.

Just in the last four years, the organization started buying brand new goods for Halloween so people can accessorize and build costumes even bigger and better.

More than that, Goodwill’s Janet Spears says the sales during the holiday funds programs that help people who need it.

“When people donate, people shop. When people shop, it creates,” Spears said. “When it creates jobs, we’re able to change lives. So through everybody’s donation at Goodwill, we’re able to put it back on this floor and give people employment. That’s how Goodwill works. We are not just a thrift store. We are workforce development, and we train people in retail and teach them how to work with customer service and the public.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man steals items at Home Depot, crashes vehicle while being chased by police on I-20
Accused shoplifter who led police on chase was on house arrest for previous similar offenses, police say
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School arrested
JPS teacher at Henley, Young Youth Court School arrested
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus

Latest News

Changes Behind Our Front Keep Cool Temperatures In Play Friday; Gradual Clearing And Warming...
First Alert Forecast: cloudy, damp Friday; quiet weekend ahead
#FlashbackFriday: Armed Forces Museum opens in 2001
#FlashbackFriday: Armed Forces Museum opens in 2001
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Oct. 29, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Oct. 29, 2021) - clipped version
The University of Mississippi hosts the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Jim and Thomas Duff...
Ground breaks on $175M STEM center on Ole Miss campus