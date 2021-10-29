Power of Pink
Reeves appoints Stewart to fill state parole board vacancy

The new Mississippi state flag flies under the eagle at the top of the Capitol rotunda...
The new Mississippi state flag flies under the eagle at the top of the Capitol rotunda following the ceremonial unfurling in Jackson, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Earlier in the afternoon, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a law that created the new state flag with magnolia at the center, six months after the state retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday appointed a new member to serve on the State Parole Board. Marlow Stewart’s term will begin Monday.

He replaces Nehemiah Flowers, who this week announced his retirement after eight years effective Sunday.

Reeves also commended Flowers’ service, describing him as an indispensable part of his community who positively changed the lives of countless Mississippians.

Stewart served several years with the state Department of Corrections helping to integrate offenders back into the community upon their release.

