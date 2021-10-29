Reeves appoints Stewart to fill state parole board vacancy

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday appointed a new member to serve on the State Parole Board. Marlow Stewart’s term will begin Monday.

He replaces Nehemiah Flowers, who this week announced his retirement after eight years effective Sunday.

Reeves also commended Flowers’ service, describing him as an indispensable part of his community who positively changed the lives of countless Mississippians.

Stewart served several years with the state Department of Corrections helping to integrate offenders back into the community upon their release.