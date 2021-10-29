Portions of Dewees Road to be closed to traffic for roadbed widening project

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning next week, residents who live along Dewees Road in Madison County could have to find an alternate route to and from their homes.

Weather pending, construction is expected to begin Monday on a $300,000 project to widen the street’s roadbed.

Work will take about 60 days to complete. Drivers will have to find alternative routes to and from work because portions of the road will be closed off to accommodate contractors, Madison County Engineer Tim Bryan said.

“It’s going to be totally shut down,” he said. “They’re going to be working on both sides of the road. They will need the whole area to work.”

Access to the various neighborhoods along Dewees will not be blocked, and the county will be providing a traffic plan to inform motorists of the best ways to travel.

“If you live in Ridgefield, next week you’ll have to access your neighborhood from Gluckstadt Road. If you live in Saddlebrook, you’ll have to access it from Stribling Road,” he said.

During the first phase of the work, a section of the Dewees between Fieldstone Lane and Saddlebrook Cove will be closed to traffic.

Dewees Road traffic plan (Madison County)

Bryan said he has reached out to homeowners association leaders to inform them of road closure plans.

The project is needed so crews can come in and repave the road and widen it from 20 to 22 feet.

“Dewees started out as a farm road for the Dewees family to get to their property. The county took it over and it was a gravel road and we overlayed on top of the gravel road,” he said. “The overlay has two 10-foot lanes with no shoulders, no road-size ditches.”

“The initial work will regrade the ditches and widen the roadbed out, so the next paving contractor can come in and widen the road two feet and do a complete overlay of everything, so we will have two 11-foot lanes with striping and pavement markers,” Bryan said. “It will make it look at a lot better.”

