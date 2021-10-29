MEC holds 20th annual Hobnob Mississippi in-person at Mississippi Coliseum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Economic Council’s 20th Annual Hobnob Mississippi was back in-person this year.

”And it’s good for us to be here at Hobnob, because as the speaker mentioned earlier, it’s kinda hard to Hobnob virtually,” said MEC Chairman Augustus Leon Collins.

The event was virtual in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. On the agenda was discussions about Mississippi’s post-pandemic economy, plus COVID-19 and the future.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann noted the Magnolia State’s qualified workforce issues. Hosemann said the state still only has a 55 or 56-percent workforce; employers just can’t find enough employees.

Hosemann said, ”That’s what’s happening in Mississippi and we as a group and as a state need to be prepared for that and we will be. It has been the very best years for many of you and others like our hospitals and my restaurants have suffered greatly. We intend to make sure that all of proceed at the same process.”

The Lt. Governor also warned that, all the way down the line, Mississippi will be faced with inflation and everyone needs to be prepared.

”And you look at almost 50-percent increase in gas prices, look at where you can’t buy a refrigerator; you can’t you can’t buy a stove and your lumber prices are and, and, and... all the way down the line, we are going to be faced with inflation in Mississippi and we need to prepare for that at the state level just like you’re doing at your current level.” said Hosemann.

