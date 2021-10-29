Power of Pink
Man steals items at Lowe’s, crashes vehicle while being chased by police on I-20

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A man led police on a chase down Interstate 20 Thursday night after stealing items at a local Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Greg Flynn with the Pearl Police Department stated that the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit of the suspect near Crossgates.

When the man began going down I-20 eastbound, Pearl police started assisting in the chase.

The suspect then went on I-20 westbound near the Highway 49 exit before wrecking his vehicle and making a run for it. He was shortly captured by police.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

