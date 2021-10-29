‘He was a sweet child’: Vigil held for 17-year-old murdered at his Canton home

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vigil was held Thursday for a teenager who was shot and killed in Canton.

Family and friends gathered at the Cypress Meadows Apartment for a balloon release to remember 17-year- old Jaihlen Sims. Sims was shot in the head October 6 at his home on Canal Street.

Family says Sims was focusing on getting back in school and caring for his 3-month-old child. His mother told us she still has no answers.

“He was a sweet child,” said Erin Jones. “And that was my only baby. That was all I had. I know he was loved by everybody that came out here today. Regardless of how he was taken, as violent as it was, this makes me feel a little bit better.”

Kevin Griffin Sr., Pastor

“The police department is not out here doing these crimes,” stated pastor Kevin Griffin, Sr. “We got to get more churches involved, more people involved, more neighborhood watch involved… We just have to take care of our own children.”

Sims’ mother say her son will finally be laid to rest Friday. There has been no arrest made in this case.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.