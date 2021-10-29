Power of Pink
Ground breaks on $175M STEM center on Ole Miss campus

The University of Mississippi hosts the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Jim and Thomas Duff...
The University of Mississippi hosts the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Jim and Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology Innovation at 10 a.m. Friday (Oct. 29). The 204,000-square-foot facility is the largest single building project ever on the Oxford campus.(Oguz Baykal | Ole Miss)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews broke ground Friday at Ole Miss for the largest single construction project in the campus’s history.

It marks the beginning of construction on the Jim and Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology Innovation.

The $175 million, 202,000-square-foot project will create learning environments for STEM education.

The Duff Center will be located in the Science District, in between the Grove, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the Pavilion.

Work has begun on the Duff Center in the University of Mississippi's Science District, with one...
Work has begun on the Duff Center in the University of Mississippi's Science District, with one side facing the Grove and another facing Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Photo by Robert Jordan/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services(Robert Jordan | Ole Miss Communications)

“There is a critical need to increase the number of graduates in STEM fields to support growth and innovation in our state, region and nation,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “Jim and Tommy Duff’s tremendous support will help strengthen the pipeline for training engineers, tech entrepreneurs, and science and math teachers.

When completed, the Duff Center will house lecture halls; labs for chemistry, biology, physics, engineering and computer science; technology-enabled active learning; and a 3D visualization lab.

