Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker among performers for 5,000th Grand Ole Opry show

By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - The Grand Ole Opry is holding its 5,000th consecutive show on Saturday, and some of the biggest stars in country music will perform to mark the historic event.

Circle will air the two-hour special at 8 p.m. ET and make it available live on Facebook and YouTube.

Some of the performers include Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Darius Rucker, Chris Young and Dustin Lynch.

Circle is airing a special two-hour Opry Live to commemorate the 5,000th show at the Grand Ole...
Circle is airing a special two-hour Opry Live to commemorate the 5,000th show at the Grand Ole Opry.(Circle)

The weekly concert began in November 1925 on WSM Radio and holds the title of the world’s longest-running broadcast.

The Opry continued with performances in front of no audience during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the broadcast never missed a week.

You can check your local listings here to see where Circle airs where you live.

JPS teacher at Henley, Young Youth Court School arrested
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
Accused shoplifter who led police on chase was on house arrest for previous similar offenses, police say
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus

Florida mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of OnlyFans page, sues for $1M
Fla. mom says school won’t let her volunteer because of Only Fans page, sues for $1M
Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving communion’
Baldwin shooting highlights risks of rushed film production
‘Rust’ armorer attorneys blame producers for ‘unsafe’ set