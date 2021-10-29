Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high only reached 57 degrees and it’s been in the 50s all day. We will have occasional drizzle into tonight with cloudy skies and lows near 50. Skies will brighten up Saturday with more sunshine and less wind, resulting in highs in the upper 60s, ten degrees better than today. Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the lower 70s, perfect for Halloween. Overall, we are looking at a cooler than normal weather pattern for the next week to ten days. Highs next week will reach the lower 70s and overnight lows will be in the 50s. Showers will return the middle of next week and that should help our rainfall situation, since we are still running below normal for the season. There’s a low chance for development in the tropics, mainly the north Atlantic, but it doesn’t concern our region. Sunrise is 7:16am and the sunset is 6:13pm. Winds will be westerly tonight and Saturday 10mph with gusts to 20mph at times.

