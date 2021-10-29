Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s high only reached 57 degrees and it’s been in the 50s all day.  We will have occasional drizzle into tonight with cloudy skies and lows near 50.  Skies will brighten up Saturday with more sunshine and less wind, resulting in highs in the upper 60s, ten degrees better than today.  Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the lower 70s, perfect for Halloween.  Overall, we are looking at a cooler than normal weather pattern for the next week to ten days.  Highs next week will reach the lower 70s and overnight lows will be in the 50s.  Showers will return the middle of next week and that should help our rainfall situation, since we are still running below normal for the season.  There’s a low chance for development in the tropics, mainly the north Atlantic, but it doesn’t concern our region.  Sunrise is 7:16am and the sunset is 6:13pm.  Winds will be westerly tonight and Saturday 10mph with gusts to 20mph at times.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Jeremy Cortez Bennett
Accused shoplifter who led police on chase was on house arrest for previous similar offenses, police say
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School arrested
JPS teacher at Henley, Young Youth Court School arrested
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus

Latest News

Changes Behind Our Front Keep Cool Temperatures In Play Friday; Gradual Clearing And Warming...
First Alert Forecast: cloudy, damp Friday; quiet weekend ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cloudy, breezy and damp Friday; slow improvements Saturday
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Thursday Night Weather Forecast
A woman died in Moss Point after a possible tornado caused the vehicle she was traveling in to...
62-year-old woman identified as victim of deadly Jackson County tornado