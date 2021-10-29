FlashbackFriday: Armed Forces Museum opens in 2001

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - This week’s Flashback Friday takes us back to a new museum in Mississippi.

Twenty years ago this week, Mississippi got its own Armed Forces Museum.

Hundreds of people watched and celebrated as the $4 million, 16,0000 square-foot facility opened to the public at Camp Shelby, near Hattiesburg.

It’s considered to be the museum of military history for Mississippi, telling the stories of countless men and women from here or who trained here.

Hundreds of veterans were on-hand for the ribbon-cutting, including U-S Senator Daniel Inouye, who trained at Shelby before his tour in World War II. He died in 2012.

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum opened at Camp Shelby on October 27th, 2001.

