First Alert Forecast: cloudy, damp Friday; quiet weekend ahead

FRIDAY: The upper low will continue to swirl clouds over the region with a few morning showers Friday – highs will struggle to get back to near 60 for many spots – likely hanging in the 50s all day amid a blustery north flow. Clouds will hang around, for most, into Friday night with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few areas south of I-20 will begin to see clearing by early Saturday morning.
WEEKEND PLANNER: The upper low finally begins to lift out of the region through Saturday – allowing for gradually clearing skies through the day. Highs will rebound, amid a northwest breeze, into the middle to upper 60s; a few spots may tag 70 – given enough sunshine. Under mostly clear skies, we’ll fall back into the middle to upper 40s. Halloween looks spectacular – lots of sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 70s; clear skies will allow for temperatures to dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s by early Monday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will remain a strong presence to start off the work week across central and southwest Mississippi – though, another front will approach the region through mid-week, sparking another risk for rain. Early week highs will be in the middle 70s; front slips south Wednesday into Thursday, bringing us back to the 60s; with lows in the 40s.
