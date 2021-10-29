Family wants arrest in alleged killing of 15-year-old by another 15-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Grief, anger and frustration are the feelings of a Jackson woman whose 15-year-old son was killed just over a year ago, allegedly by another 15-year-old.

The accused teen has been indicted but continues to walking the streets.

“I watched my son walk away with four other kids to the store, and he never came back,” said Shannon Griffin.

October 11, 2020, Griffin’s world crumbled when her 15-year-old son Jonathan Wilson Jr. was shot and killed just down the street from their home at the Texaco Station on State Street.

“When I came he was laid out on the ground,” said Griffin, pointing to a spot in the parking lot on the south side of the store.

The 34-year-old mother of now four children learned that someone her son wasn’t friends with fired the shot.

According to authorities, 15-year-old Earl Young turned himself in to police and was released on a $100,000 bond. In November 2020, Young was indicted but a warrant has not been served.

“He admitted to doing it,” said Griffin. “He turned himself in and admitted to committing this crime, and then you let this monster back out. You let him out to kill someone else’s child.”

Three weeks after burying her son, Griffin’s mother died of a heart attack. She is overwhelmed by loss and the lack of action by authorities.

“I just don’t understand the system at the moment. Like people’s lives mean more than just forgetting about they were ever here,” said the grieving mother.

Jonathan was a sophomore at Murrah High School who played basketball, football and loved gaming. His friends created a memorial near the spot where he died.

“I just pray that the system doesn’t fail me and my son,” added Griffin.

Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler said the only known address for the defendant is outside Hinds County. Crisler said once the suspect is located, he will be arrested and served.

