Eight legendary athletes chosen for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 class

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three record-setting coaches, two colleges and Major League Baseball players, and a former NFL receiver are among the 2022 class of inductees for the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

The members include Maggie Bowen-Hanna, a Jackson swim and diving legend, basketball coach Kermit Davis Sr., World Series champion David Dellucci, PGA tour winner Jim Gallager Jr., MLB player Barry Lyons, Pro Bowl receiver Eric Moulds, Mississippi State football coach Bob Tyler and high school football coach Willis Wright.

Members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 30, 2022.

The inductions will represent even more honors for an accomplished class of athletes.

Bowen-Hanna won All-American honors 21 times during her swim career at Auburn University and was thrice named SEC Women’s Wimmer of the Year.

Davis compiled a 187-31 record as a high school basketball coach before taking on the role of assistant coach and later head coach at Mississippi State.

Dellucci, now an analyst for the SEC Network, was an All-SEC and All-American baseball player at Ole Miss, where he set 10 school records and won the conference batting title. He also had a good showing in the major leagues, playing on the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2001 World Series team.

Gallagher, meanwhile, won five events on the PGA Tour and was on the Ryder Cup and President Cup teams. He beat Seve Ballesteros in the final round of the Ryder Cup in 1993.

At Delta State University, Lyons earned all-conference and All-American honors and led the Statesmen to the Division II World Series. He would go on to play for several major league teams and led the efforts to get a stadium built for the Double-A franchise now known as the Shuckers.

Moulds earned All-SEC honors at Mississippi State and then played 12 years in the National Football League, with most of those for the Buffalo Bills. During his time in the league, he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Tyler earned a college degree at Ole Miss but would go on to Mississippi State, where he was the head coach for the Bulldogs for six years. During that time, his team won the Sun Bowl, beating North Carolina in 1974.

Wright made his name on the high school sidelines, coaching four different schools to five state football championships. He also is credited for beginning the winning run for South Panola, winning the 1998 State 5A title.

