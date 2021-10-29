Brett Favre vs Shad White: The war of words over $1.1M in welfare money

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and State Auditor Shad White are in a war of words over $1.1 million that Favre’s ordered to pay back to Mississippi.

Favre has paid all but a $228,000 interest payment.

Friday morning, Favre blasted the auditor on social media over what he says are lies about the cash and why it’s owed.

“I would never knowingly take funds meant to help our neighbors in need,” Favre said. “But for Shad White to continue to push out this lie that the money was for no-show events is something I cannot stay silent about.”

Favre claims he wasn’t a no-show at any charity events but admits that he was paid to appear in commercials for a non-profit. He also says the auditor would not meet with him to work through the confusion.

“Despite all efforts to seek clarification with the auditor, he has never granted a callback or a meeting with me but has instead only repeatedly run to the media,” Favre added. “Prioritizing sensational headlines over seeking truth is doing a disservice to the people of our great state who deserve answers and a resolution.”

White fired back on Favre’s post and reiterated his point in an afternoon press conference saying Favre is lying about the events and telling the NFL giant has met with agents from his office.

“We don’t do these kinda backroom deals where one person gets to come in and meet with me and slaps me on the back and acts like everything should go away,” White said matter of factly. “We link them up with a case agent, so that’s exactly what we did in this case.”

White then spelled out the details of the meeting with Favre and his agents.

“I was not in the room, but once we all got in the room, our agents slid the contract across the table that described the things that Mr. Favre was supposed to do in order to be paid $1.1 million worth of welfare money. The contract is very simple. We asked him in this meeting did you give these speeches, and his answer was no.”

White also claims Favre is either lying to his agents or in his social media post.

“If you don’t tell the truth to the public, what happens is the hundreds of thousands of people who follow Brett Favre on social media get to come after me, and that’s fine - I’m a big boy, I can handle that, but if you’re not telling the truth to state and federal investigators that’s a different kettle of fish,” White snapped.

Nevertheless, Favre claims he’s in full cooperation with Mississippi’s auditors.

“I am doing all that I can to support this investigation to make things right for the people of Mississippi, and I have shared all that I know,” he said.

Favre’s Friday morning post went viral, with over 2,000 comments plus more than 1,000 shares hours later, nearly all in his favor.

“We support you, Brett... you have been and will always be a role model!” one fan commented.

“I knew you would not take money from something you didn’t work for,” another fan said.

Next month, the investigation will be turned over to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch to decide on whether to go after Favre in a civil suit and recoup the remaining interest.

