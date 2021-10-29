Co-owner of Clarksdale’s Ground Zero Blues Club and former Mississippi mayor dies

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor, top-rated attorney and co-owner of the Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale has died, according to social media outlets.

Friends, family and loved ones took to their timelines to share their disbelief of the news.

It is with great sadness that we inform you that Bill Luckett passed away this afternoon. Arrangements have not been... Posted by St. George's Episcopal Church on Thursday, October 28, 2021

So sad to learn of the passing of Bill Luckett, former Mayor of Clarksdale. Bill’s determination, zeal and passion for all things Mississippi was an inspiration to so many. My prayers are with Francine and the family. — Brandon Presley (@PresleyPSC) October 29, 2021

Luckett was a well-known figure in Clarksdale. He was a Democratic candidate for Governor of Mississippi in the 2011 elections. He finished second in the August 2 primary election.

Not only that, Luckett co-owns two small businesses with Morgan Freeman, Madidi restaurant and Ground Zero Blues Club, and is a partner at Luckett Tyner Law Firm.

This announcement comes hours after WLOX News NOW stopped by the club’s new Biloxi home to get a status report on the renovation work and when the juke joint will open, where Freeman and Luckett own rights to the name.

RIP Bill Luckett. He leaves a lasting legacy in Mississippi. — Sam R. Hall (@samrhall) October 29, 2021

Luckett’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

