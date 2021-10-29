Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop

By Sam Luther and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A first-grade student in Tennessee was asked to walk half a mile to her home after the bus driver missed her stop – for the second time.

According to WVLT, Jimmye Chapman has twin 6-year-olds, Sam and Seeley, that ride the bus together.

The first time the bus driver missed the children’s stop, Chapman noticed the bus go by and was able to run it down just a stop sign later.

Days later, the same thing happened again, except the bus didn’t stop.

Seeley was on the bus without her brother, who was home for the day. As the bus drove past her home, Seeley made her way to the front and informed the driver.

“She told the bus driver she had missed her stop. The bus driver then asked what grade she was in,” said Chapman. “My daughter responded she was in the first grade and the driver said, ‘Can you walk home from here?’”

According to Chapman, Seeley isn’t the kind of kid to say no to an adult, so she answered yes and got off the bus approximately a half mile away from her home.

As the first-grader walked home afraid and crying, a woman walking her dog noticed and offered to help her walk home.

Chapman called this woman a “guardian angel” for her act of kindness.

Although unharmed, Chapman said she continues to think of all the possibilities that something could have gone wrong while Seeley was walking by herself.

“My child could have been killed yesterday, my child could have been abducted yesterday,” Chapman said.

After researching the area, WVLT found that 10 people on the sex offender registry live within a mile radius from her home.

In response, Oak Ridge Schools released a statement that said they would implement steps to ensure the mistake would not happen again.

The statement reads in part:

A monitor will be riding the bus to provide the driver with additional training and support. We have emphasized with all drivers that students are not to be required to walk an additional distance due to a driver missing a stop.

The driver is expected to circle back and drop the student off at the assigned bus stop. The driver involved in this incident will be required to document all students leaving the bus. This requirement will assure that this mistake isn’t repeated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man steals items at Home Depot, crashes vehicle while being chased by police on I-20
Accused shoplifter who led police on chase was on house arrest for previous similar offenses, police say
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School arrested
JPS teacher at Henley, Young Youth Court School arrested
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
In the middle of a crisis, Facebook Inc. renames itself Meta
According to a statement from USM President Rodney D. Bennett and Vice President for Student...
USM investigates student death; offers emotional support on campus

Latest News

Find DIY Halloween costumes at Goodwill
Shop Halloween costumes at Goodwill
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the...
White House renews bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, photograph, a sign for potential hires stands outside the door...
US wages jump by the most in records dating back 20 years
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving communion’