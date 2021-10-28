‘We have four days’ | Election commissioners say voting machines have been dropped, delivered to wrong locations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With nearly half of the voting machines still to be delivered Thursday morning, Hinds County leaders are worried that people won’t be able to cast ballots on Nov. 2.

Residents will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in special elections for sheriff, District 1 County Court judge, and District 5 constable.

However, Thursday morning, 75 of the 154 voting machines were sitting in the Election Commission’s warehouse, still waiting to be delivered.

Commissioners also say contractors accidentally turned over one machine, broke the seal on another, delivered several devices to the wrong precincts, and brought back others to commission headquarters after they were unable to deliver them.

The situation has attracted the attention of the board of supervisors, with several members contacting commissioners Tuesday to see if they could help.

“My supervisor called me, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham. And he spoke to me about it to see if we were up and running and how we looked, and he’s concerned as well,” District 1 Supervisor Kidada Brown said. “He said anything (they) could do on their end to make sure that this election is run smoothly. He’s willing to help along with other supervisors as well.”

At an emergency meeting Thursday, commissioners voted 3-1 to accept the board’s help, whatever help is offered. Members also are planning to recommend the board bring on Kenneth Williams, a technician the county already uses to service voting machines.

“We need to have this stuff in place,” said Brown. “We have a new contractor that has never done this before. But we have someone in place that has been doing this, I think since 2012. And he might need to step in and be a consultant to help them.”

“It’s Thursday, Thursday morning,” she said. “We don’t need any hiccups.”

Voting in favor of the measure were Brown, District 4 Commissioner Yvonne Horton, and District 5 Commissioner Shirley Varnado.

District 3 Commissioner Jermal Clark voted against the measure, while District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson was absent.

“My dissent is the fact that we do not engage in hiring or making contracts,” Clark told members during the meeting. “We will accept the authority of the board to hire a consultant... if they feel that is needed to complete the delivery of the machines.”

Commissioners wrote a letter to supervisors Thursday saying they would accept any help being offered.

“We are down to four days, and we have too much equipment left in the warehouse that needs to be delivered,” Varnado said.

The meeting was called just days after the county’s purchasing department selected Terry’s Installation, a new firm, to deliver the machines.

Previously, the machines had been delivered by Elections Systems Software. However, that company informed the commission that it would be unable to deliver machines for the Nov. 2 special election.

Commissioners questioned the new hire because Terry’s had no experience delivering the devices.

Meanwhile, a quote submitted by a second firm, Professionals on Wheels was rejected. That company is owned by Kenneth Williams. Williams had previously delivered voting machines on behalf of Elections Systems, the same company that manufacturers the DS200 voting machines used by the county.

“My concern is that on the Election Day, the machines need to be in the right precincts, the right places. And you’ve got a lot of precincts and that I don’t even know if everybody knows where they’re at,” Williams said. “It took me two weeks to do an assessment when we first started doing this, to get it together.”

Williams also is a technician who works on the machines and is responsible for calibrating the devices prior to Election Day. As a technician, he also is authorized to re-seal a machine if the seal is accidentally broken.

The commission hopes to hire Williams to serve as a consultant to Terry’s Installation.

However, it was unclear what the next step would be, or if Williams would be brought on.

State statute mandates that for professional services under $50,000, the county must seek quotes from at least two firms before awarding the contract to the “lowest and best” bidder.

Terry’s was hired for $30,000, according to a purchase order obtained by WLBT. Professionals on Wheels submitted a quote for $33,500.

Commissioners were unsure how much a consulting contract would cost. However, Varnado doesn’t expect it to be much. “They’ll go back and check to make sure the machines are delivered right and are calibrated right,” she said. “From the way (Terry’s) was loading and delivering them, I”m not sure they’re (the machines) are going to be in the same shape when they get there.”

With supervisors reaching out to the commission, it was also unknown what procurement process had to be followed.

Supervisors Robert Graham and Credell Calhoun, the board president, could not be reached for comment. District 2 Supervisor David Archie, a vocal critic of the election commission, declined to comment.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones and Director of Administration Stephen Hopkins also could not be reached.

“They asked us to write a letter stating if we thought we needed assistance in the delivery in the machines to make sure everything got there in a timely manner,” Varnado said. “We don’t know whether they have to do a contract with the consultant or what the process is. We don’t know that as new commissioners.”

Johnnie Terry, CEO of Terry’s Installation, couldn’t be reached for comment.

A copy of the letter sent to the board of supervisors is shown below.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.