Troopers hand out Halloween candy at Children’s of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety held part of its Halloween festivities with a trunk or treat event at Children’s of Mississippi.

State troopers handed out trick or treat buckets fill with Halloween candy, trinkets, stickers and books.

DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell says its to give the kids a much-needed break from the serious reasons they are in the hospital.

“This is another opportunity for the Department of Public Safety to partner with the Children’s Hospital here and bring a little bit of a smile and joy to the children’s faces during the Halloween time and so we’re doing trick or treat prizes for them and trying to hand them out to these kids today,” Tindell said.

The DPS Trunk or Treat is a statewide event that started three years ago and gets bigger donations each year.

