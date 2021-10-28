Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Troopers hand out Halloween candy at Children’s of Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety held part of its Halloween festivities with a trunk or treat event at Children’s of Mississippi.

State troopers handed out trick or treat buckets fill with Halloween candy, trinkets, stickers and books.

DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell says its to give the kids a much-needed break from the serious reasons they are in the hospital.

“This is another opportunity for the Department of Public Safety to partner with the Children’s Hospital here and bring a little bit of a smile and joy to the children’s faces during the Halloween time and so we’re doing trick or treat prizes for them and trying to hand them out to these kids today,” Tindell said.

The DPS Trunk or Treat is a statewide event that started three years ago and gets bigger donations each year.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
The line outside Kroger on I-55
Gas giveaway brings lengthy line of eager drivers to Kroger
Clinton police confirm Anderson was arrested at a local hotel last Thursday.
Byram woman arrested for gratification of lust
Mother of JSU student killed at Club Rain says her nephew was also killed in the deadly shooting
Mother of JSU student killed at Club Rain says her nephew was also killed in the deadly shooting
Madison County woman arrested for $30K in SNAP fraud

Latest News

Nehemiah Flowers Jr.
Longtime parole board member announces resignation
Troopers hand out Halloween candy at Children’s of Mississippi
Troopers hand out Halloween candy at Children's of Mississippi
Cannabis Patients Alliance asks governor to call special session
Cannabis Patients Alliance asks governor to call special session
Free expungement legal clinic Friday
Free expungement legal clinic Friday