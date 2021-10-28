Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cloudy skies with drizzle and occasional light rain tonight with lows in the upper 40s and with mostly cloudy skies Friday and pretty much occasional light rain, we’ll only see highs in the upper 50s, maybe near 60 degrees. The weekend will get a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies this weekend. Next week will be even warmer as highs reach the middle 70s and the humidity rises to give us showers by mid-week. Friday night football looks dry, but cold. Halloween, looks sunny, but pleasant. Breezy weather will continue tonight and Friday with west winds tonight at 15mph, gusting to 25mph and Friday’s winds will also be westerly at about the same speeds, gradually lowering in the afternoon. Sunrise is 7:16am and the sunset is 6:14pm. Average high is 75 and the average low is 49. The tropics are quiet, but there is a slight chance for develop in the North Atlantic this weekend, but it will move further away from us this weekend.

