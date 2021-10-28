Tentative plan underway for new misdemeanor jail, JPD chief says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - During Tuesday’s town hall meeting on crime, Jackson Police Chief James Davis didn’t just push for a new misdemeanor jail to curb some of the city’s lawlessness, he told residents and reporters that they’re working out the details now with the department’s grant writer.

“I don’t build jails. I’m just a police officer. But I’m taking on the task,” Davis said Tuesday. “And I’m gonna do my best to put a packet together for probably about a 150 bed, male bed, misdemeanor offender, probably 75-bed female facility and present it to them.”

That’s welcome news for Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote.

“This is the first time I’ve heard of specific planning being done for a misdemeanor jail. I welcome that. That’s great. We need to get started right away,” Foote said.

The revelation comes more than seven months after council members told the chief in no uncertain terms that he needed costs associated with requesting a new jail to move forward.

Davis blamed the delay on the fact that this kind of thing isn’t really part of his job description.

“I’m a police officer. I’m not city government. I don’t go in, do contracts. I don’t do all that, but they ask for it, I got it,” Davis said. “I’m gonna present that to them. And it takes time to that. It’s something you can’t just do over the weekend. You got to make calls, you got to learn how to do it. You got to make tons of calls, different departments, different jails. I was kind of given that task, you know, and I’m just a police officer looking to put people in jail.”

Foote disagrees with that characterization that Davis is ‘just an officer.’

“He’s more than a police officer. He’s the chief law enforcement officer for the city of Jackson. At least that’s his job, to be chief of police,” Foote said. “When you’re the chief of police, that means you’re in charge. And you’ve got to, you know, set the pace, make things happen.”

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he doesn’t care about the back-and-forth between council members and Davis: he supports a misdemeanor jail facility because he believes it will reduce crime.

“Didn’t we just do a bond for $5 million for the planetarium two weeks ago, three weeks ago? $5 million for a planetarium but we can’t build a jail to make sure that people safe in the city?” Stokes said. “Whatever it costs, build it! Let’s save some lives.”

Davis said JPD has been field releasing folks charged with misdemeanors because they can’t house them, telling residents more than 3,000 have been field released since March of last year.

At the same time, Foote wants more short-term crimefighting measures because approving and building such a facility will take time, especially when Davis hasn’t given any indication when they’ll present this information on a future facility to the mayor and council.

“How many people are going to get murdered between now and when a new jail gets built? Too many. So we’ve got to take action right now with police on the streets,” Foote said.

