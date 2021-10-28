Teen charged with murder after remains of 19-year-old found in Adams Co. woods

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested after the remains of a missing 19-year-old were discovered in the woods of Adams County.

Sheriff Travis Patten says Tayshon Holmes, 15, was brought in for an interview and charged with murder in the death of Bill Cavin, Jr, who went missing in July.

Authorities were investigating the discovery as a homicide, and the remains reportedly showed signs of trauma.

They have been taken to the State Crime Lab to be officially identified.

