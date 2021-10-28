Power of Pink
Subcommittee named to divvy out American Rescue Plan Act funds

Mississippi's Capitol
Mississippi's Capitol(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson announced a seven-person subcommittee to decide how to dish out American Rescue Plan Act funs.

Senators Albert Butler, Dennis DeBar, Hillman Frazier, Walter Michel, Rita Parks, and Bart Williams will be apart of the group, and Senator John Polk will be the chair.

They are expected to hold a hearing before the 2022 legislative session.

The subcommittee will make recommendations on how to dish out the $1.8 billion the Mississippi Legislature was allocated. They’re to be used for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure as well as tourism and COVID expenses.

“The upcoming Session may be the most challenging of our four-year term, with redistricting, the expenditure of the ARPA funds, and a variety of other important items on the agenda,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “We need to be as organized as possible, and the appointment of this subcommittee is part of this process.”

