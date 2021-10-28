Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 18 Auburn SEC’s only Top 25 matchup

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws a pass against LSU in the first half of an NCAA...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) throws a pass against LSU in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - With much of the Southeastern Conference enjoying an open date, there are still a couple of marquee matchups.

No. 10 Mississippi visits 18th-ranked Auburn in the only Top-25 game.

Led by Heisman Trophy candidate Matt Corral, the Rebels are ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since the final poll of 2015.  

No. 1 Georgia and Florida face off in Jacksonville. It’s the first time this East Division rivalry hasn’t matched up Top 10 games since 2017.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
The line outside Kroger on I-55
Gas giveaway brings lengthy line of eager drivers to Kroger
Clinton police confirm Anderson was arrested at a local hotel last Thursday.
Byram woman arrested for gratification of lust
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School arrested
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School arrested
Mother of JSU student killed at Club Rain says her nephew was also killed in the deadly shooting
Mother of JSU student killed at Club Rain says her nephew was also killed in the deadly shooting

Latest News

Mississippi State football coaches Jackie Sherrill, left, Joe Lee Dunn, center, and Curley...
Former Ole Miss, MSU coach Joe Lee Dunn dies
The Sun Belt Conference and the University of Southern Mississippi hosted a joint press...
Southern Miss joining Sun Belt Conference
Southern Mississippi takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Southern Miss, Sun Belt Conference to hold press conference Tuesday
Mississippi State defeats Vanderbilt 45-6 on Saturday