MSU group upset with Nazi symbols used in anti-vaccine mandate protest

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A student organization at Mississippi State University is not happy with Tuesday’s protest over mandated coronavirus vaccinations, and it has nothing to do with the mandate.

The group is concerned about the Nazi symbols seen on signs carried across campus by protesters.

Full statement from MSU Jewish student association about Nazi symbols used in recent protest

One example was a sign that had an Adolf Hitler mustache on a picture of MSU President Mark Keenum. In the top left corner was a swastika.

Protesters compared the upcoming vaccination mandate for most public university employees in Mississippi to something you would have seen carried out by the Nazis in Germany.

But Tyler Daniel, president of the Jewish student association Hillel, said using such symbols shook Jewish students on the Mississippi State campus.

“As antisemitism continues to rise and become a problem on the national level, it’s increasingly more challenging to tell what is just people ignorantly using symbols and what is actual hateful content geared specifically towards Jewish people,” said Daniel.

Daniel and other members of Hillel want people on campus who see such signs to take them down and report them to MSU Campus Police or to the Dean of Students’ Office.

They also asked those who used the Nazi symbols in that protest to understand why using them was inappropriate.

