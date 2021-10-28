Power of Pink
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School arrested

Wade Jackson is charged with gratification of lust and contraband in a penal institution
By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New information on an investigation and charges against a teacher at the Henley Young Youth Court School.

Wade Jackson is facing charges of gratification of lust and contraband in a penal institution. He was booked into the Hinds County Detention Center Friday and posted bond for $125,000 Monday.

Jackson is a teacher with Jackson Public Schools. JPS provides teachers for the Henley Young Youth Court School.

We received a statement from JPS last week confirming a teacher at the Henley Young Youth Court School was being investigated for misconduct and Educator Code of Ethics violations.

The teacher was on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. That teacher was not identified by JPS.

Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler confirms Jackson is the teacher involved in this case.

