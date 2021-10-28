Free expungement legal clinic Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you need help clearing your record, the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project is offering free legal advice.

They’re hosting a free expungement legal clinic on October 29 in Jackson

It’s to help families begin the process of clearing their records of eligible crimes.

The clinic will start at 9:00 am at the Mississippi e-Center, located at 1230 Raymond Road.

Volunteer lawyers will be available to assist people who are interested in representing themselves in drafting the right court documents for legal proceedings.

Volunteer attorneys will explain the process, provide general information, and answer questions.

The organization says attorneys are not obligated to accompany clinic participants to court and file documents for them.

The expectation is that individuals will be able to represent themselves in court.

If you wish to participate in the expungement legal clinic, you cannot have annual incomes that exceed 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

For a household of two, that would be $34,840. For a household of three, that would be $43,920. For a household of four, that would be $53,000. Individuals cannot make more than $25,760 annually.

Walk-ins will be accepted on the day of the clinic, however, clinic appointments are strongly encouraged to make sure you bring all necessary documents to the clinic.

Click here to register online and learn about all mandatory documents.

