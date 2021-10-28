Forum to be held for Hinds County sheriff candidates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A forum is to be held Thursday night at Belmont Baptist Church in Raymond for those competing to be the next Hinds County Sheriff.

This will be the second time the public has heard from the candidates this week, with a debate taking place at Jackson State University Tuesday night.

Those taking part in Thursday’s forum are: Athery West Sr., Tyree Jones, Richard Spooner, Eric Wall, Marshand Crisler, Cheryl Matory, Brandon Caston, Beverly Harris Williams, Colendula Green, Reginald Thompson, Les Tannehill, Leon Seals, and Torrence Mayfield.

This following the sudden death of Sheriff Lee D. Vance, who passed away due COVID complications earlier this year.

Watch live here.

