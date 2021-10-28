Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Forum to be held for Hinds County sheriff candidates

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A forum is to be held Thursday night at Belmont Baptist Church in Raymond for those competing to be the next Hinds County Sheriff.

This will be the second time the public has heard from the candidates this week, with a debate taking place at Jackson State University Tuesday night.

Those taking part in Thursday’s forum are: Athery West Sr., Tyree Jones, Richard Spooner, Eric Wall, Marshand Crisler, Cheryl Matory, Brandon Caston, Beverly Harris Williams, Colendula Green, Reginald Thompson, Les Tannehill, Leon Seals, and Torrence Mayfield.

This following the sudden death of Sheriff Lee D. Vance, who passed away due COVID complications earlier this year.

Watch live here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Clinton police confirm Anderson was arrested at a local hotel last Thursday.
Byram woman arrested for gratification of lust
The line outside Kroger on I-55
Gas giveaway brings lengthy line of eager drivers to Kroger
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School arrested
JPS teacher at Henley, Young Youth Court School arrested
Madison County woman arrested for $30K in SNAP fraud

Latest News

Family wants arrest in alleged killing of 15-year-old by another 15-year-old
Family wants arrest in alleged killing of 15-year-old by another 15-year-old
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (10-28-21)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (10-28-21)
Cannabis Patients Alliance Mississippi
Cannabis advocates call for Governor to call special session
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version