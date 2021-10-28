Power of Pink
Former Ole Miss, MSU coach Joe Lee Dunn dies

Mississippi State football coaches Jackie Sherrill, left, Joe Lee Dunn, center, and Curley...
Mississippi State football coaches Jackie Sherrill, left, Joe Lee Dunn, center, and Curley Hallman, right, direct the Mississippi State defense during the first quarter against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2002, in Starkville, Miss. Kentucky won 45-24. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)(JIM LYTLE | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Joe Lee Dunn, a former coach for both Mississippi State and Ole Miss, died Tuesday.

Dunn joined the Ole Miss coaching staff as a defensive coordinator for two years before serving one season as the Rebels head coach.

Ole Miss went 4-7 behind Dunn in 1994, including a 2-6 conference record.

After that, he served as Arkansas defensive coordinator for a season before moving on to Mississippi State.

He was DC in Starkville from 1996 to 2002 and was known for his aggressive style.

Dunn is credited with inventing the attacking 3-3-5 scheme on defense and turning around defenses wherever he went.

“The people that win the championships throw the ball, so if you want to win, you’ve got to stop that,” Dunn said once in an interview on ESPN.com.

Dunn was 75.

