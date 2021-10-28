Power of Pink
Former Jubilee Performing Arts director indicted over alleged sex crimes against children

Terrance Alexander
Terrance Alexander(McComb Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A grand jury indicted the former director of Jubilee Performing Arts Center for sex crimes against minors.

Terrance Alexander was arrested last year in McComb.

The indictment, handed out last week, includes three counts of sexual battery, six counts of exploitation of a child, and possession of child pornography.

Alexander is accused of raping children during his time as the academy’s director.

The alleged crimes happened between 2012 and 2018.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

