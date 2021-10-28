Power of Pink
First Alert Forecast: winter-like temperatures amid cloudy skies late week

Feeling More Like Winter By Friday In The Wake Of Our Latest Cold Front
Feeling More Like Winter By Friday In The Wake Of Our Latest Cold Front
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
THURSDAY: While the fronts will be east of the area, the upper low will hang over the mid-Mississippi Valley, swirling in clouds through Thursday morning, amid cool, brisk breezes. Highs will sneak to the middle 60s, before slipping back into the 50s by the afternoon hours with a few showers possible. We’ll stay cool, breezy and showery – at times – overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY: The upper low will continue to swirl clouds over the region with a few morning showers Friday – highs will struggle to get back to near 60 for many spots – likely hanging in the 50s all day amid a blustery north flow. Clouds will hang around into Friday night with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure muscles in through the weekend – expect skies to become sunny through Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s to near 70; lower to middle 70s return with sunshine for Sunday through Tuesday. Chances for rain will hold off until another front slips toward the region by mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

