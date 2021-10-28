First Alert Forecast: winter-like temperatures amid cloudy skies late week

THURSDAY: While the fronts will be east of the area, the upper low will hang over the mid-Mississippi Valley, swirling in clouds through Thursday morning, amid cool, brisk breezes. Highs will sneak to the middle 60s, before slipping back into the 50s by the afternoon hours with a few showers possible. We’ll stay cool, breezy and showery – at times – overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY: The upper low will continue to swirl clouds over the region with a few morning showers Friday – highs will struggle to get back to near 60 for many spots – likely hanging in the 50s all day amid a blustery north flow. Clouds will hang around into Friday night with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure muscles in through the weekend – expect skies to become sunny through Saturday afternoon with highs in the 60s to near 70; lower to middle 70s return with sunshine for Sunday through Tuesday. Chances for rain will hold off until another front slips toward the region by mid-next week.

