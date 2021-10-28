Power of Pink
Woman killed in Jackson County after reported tornado touches down on highway

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday’s storms turned deadly in Jackson County after a possible tornado claimed the life of one person.

Authorities say it happened around 9pm on Highway 63 in Moss Point near Kinross Street, which is just south of the Escatawpa River bridge.

According to the county’s EMA Director Earl Etheridge, a woman was in a vehicle traveling down Highway 63 when the tornado spun up. The vehicle was flipped multiple times and the woman was thrown from the car, said Etheridge. A house in the area was also damaged.

A possible tornado also touched down in Pearl River County, leaving hundreds without power and debris strewn throughout the county. No injuries have been reported so far.

While both counties likely saw a tornado, that information will not be confirmed until the National Weather Service assesses the area and releases a report.

We are working to gather more information about the tornado in Jackson County and will update this story once more details are available.

