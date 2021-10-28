Cannabis advocates call for Governor to call special session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new group in Mississippi is pleading with Governor Tate Reeves to call a special session on medical marijuana.

Angie Calhoun is the Founder and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance. She says she watched the excruciating and crippling pain of her son from Chronic Lyme disease for seven years.

He moved to Colorado where medical marijuana is legal, regulated and safe.

Calhoun says her group will work with all levels of government to help make the medical cannabis program in Mississippi safe.

She also says no mother should have to watch her child suffer when there is an alternative that works.

“As a mama, as somebody who has seen the suffering that patients have gone through, through our son’s story...it’s excruciating,” Calhoun said. “It’s heartbreaking and I am just begging you Governor, imploring you to please call the special session. We have to stop the suffering of patients who are not responding to pharmaceutical drugs.”

Calhoun says at one point her son was taking 17 different medications daily with no relief.

She says the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance will be the watchdog in this state making sure the industry is providing high quality products.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.