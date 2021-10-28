Power of Pink
Biloxi man charged with 1984 ‘Man in the Well’ murder in Louisiana

Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lester Rome.
Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lester Rome.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 74-year-old Mississippi man is now facing a charge of murder in the mysterious death of a Louisiana man who died in 1984.

Delwin Avard Sibley was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals at his home in Biloxi and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lester Rome.

The Grand Isle resident was 58 years old when his disappearance was reported to Jefferson Parish authorities in 1984. Rome’s remains were initially located inside a well in Sabine Parish in 1986 but remained unidentified until this month.

According to KSLA, investigators were able to recover more of the skeletal remains from the well earlier this year, which eventually led to the identification of Rome on Oct. 18, 2021.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Detective Chris Abrahams was then able to identify Sibley as a suspect.

Sibley is now charged with second-degree murder. He was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Gulfport to await extradition back to Louisiana.

