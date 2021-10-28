Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

After record-breaking homecoming, could Jackson State finally get a new stadium?

By Patrice Clark
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State recently experienced its largest homecoming crowd in program history. It revived talks of building a new stadium.

Earlier this year, JSU received money from the state to get the ball rolling to make it happen.

53,578 fans packed Veterans Memorial Stadium to watch the Jackson State Tigers win over Alabama State. The history-making moment, and having Coach Prime at the helm, have reignited the desire to build a state-of-the-art stadium.

“It is time. Now it is time for Jackson State University to have its own stadium,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson said.

Veterans Memorial Stadium is exclusively operated and maintained by JSU. The stadium was built in 1950 and seats nearly 60-thousand people. Earlier this year. Jackson State received a quarter of a million dollars from the state to study the possibility of getting a new home for the Tigers.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson says the pandemic pushed back the start date on the study. Now the plan is to begin the feasibility study before the end of the year.

“We’re working on it starting on that feasibility study. That study will entail all the details of the stadium. We are talking about locations, capacity, suites, locker rooms, parking. It would a whole story of a new stadium, so we can have a plan in place to show the legislators, to show the alumni, will come off the leadership of President Hudson.”

Back in 2013, JSU unveiled plans to build a multi-million-dollar dome, but that push wasn’t successful and died.

Robinson says an on-campus stadium or one close to the university would be ideal, but it will take a lot of planning, more funding and support.

“We are talking about the stadium between $80 and $120 million as a cost range for a nice stadium for Jackson State University.”

Robinson says once the feasibility study is finished in March, JSU will start raising funds for the new multi-million-dollar facility.

“We are looking to have a new stadium in the next two to three years, if not, at least by the next five years we want to have a new stadium. This is not my first process of building a stadium, but it is a process to get everything that you need, but we want a stadium that best fits Jackson State University. We want a stadium that fits our alumni and supporters, and we want a stadium to make sure our fans have a great time.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for...
Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households
Clinton police confirm Anderson was arrested at a local hotel last Thursday.
Byram woman arrested for gratification of lust
Mississippi P-EBT card
14K pandemic P-EBT cards accidentally deactivated
The line outside Kroger on I-55
Gas giveaway brings lengthy line of eager drivers to Kroger
Mother of JSU student killed at Club Rain says her nephew was also killed in the deadly shooting
Mother of JSU student killed at Club Rain says her nephew was also killed in the deadly shooting

Latest News

The Sun Belt Conference and the University of Southern Mississippi hosted a joint press...
Southern Miss joining Sun Belt Conference
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley watches his home run in the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball's...
Riley, Graveman represent Mississippi in World Series
Alvin Kamara scores on a 13-yard touchdown. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Saints grab a win on a dreadful night in Seattle
Southern Mississippi takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Southern Miss, Sun Belt Conference to hold press conference Tuesday