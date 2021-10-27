Power of Pink
Work gearing up for south Jackson water line replacements

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some long awaited news for south Jackson residents plagued by water outages, boil water notices and low water pressure - headway is being made for repairs to the aging and inefficient infrastructure. Materials are being off loaded to soon be placed underground.

“It’s good to know there is some progress,” said Jackson resident Brandi Spires.

She’s lived in the city for 20 years and is pleased that work is moving forward with replacing old water lines that service south Jackson.

Forty-eight inch cast iron water transmission lines are arriving for installation from Commerce Street to I-20.

“That should help with the water outages and the water crisis, like when the weather was bad like the snow and stuff lie that,” said Spires. “I think also, as our system is up to date, it will prevent a lot of things from happening.”

According to Jackson City engineer Dr. Charles Williams, Monday the city gave the order to proceed with the final phase of the project. It will involve laying two miles of pipes in the area.

The work will connect water transmission lines from the OB Curtis Treatment Plant to south Jackson. The existing 24-inch pipes, that failed to provide adequate water pressure from the plant during the winter storm, will be replaced.

“We’re actually placing a new water main service, and then we’ll be taking off some of the existing service lines that are in the area that are smaller and tie it into that 48,” said Williams. “So the improved capacity will help improve water pressure and also limit disruptions of service due to failed watermains.”

The $8 million dollar project is funded through the American Recovery Plan Act. Installation of the new pipes will take about a year.

Completion is expected by March 2023 depending upon weather conditions.

