WLBT’s things to know 10/27/21: Mayor Lumumba’s State of the City address, university vaccine mandates, and a victim’s mother speaks out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Mayor Lumumba’s state of the city address

On Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba delivered a State of the City Address. Mayor Lumumba emphasized the importance of building a dignity economy. The mayor describes this as an economy where “happiness and quality of life isn’t reserved for the few, where residents live in affordable housing and feel safe in their communities, where families have access to quality physical and mental health care, where living-wage jobs are abundant, and quality education is a given, and where clean water and clean air are not taken for granted.” The mayor says providing these quality of life issues requires a radical departure from business as usual. “We believe it is better to take small steps in the right direction than giant leaps in the wrong direction.”

2. University vaccine mandates

We’re learning more about the impacts of the IHL’s directive to the public universities regarding vaccine mandates. And another state lawmaker is pushing back on the requirements. Letters are going out to let employees at five of the eight public universities that if they haven’t gotten their COVID vaccine yet… time is running out to get it done. The three schools currently without federal contracts are: Alcorn State, Jackson State and Mississippi University for Women. MUW sent a letter to students, faculty and staff saying they would not be requiring vaccines for employees since they do not currently hold any federal contracts.

3. A victim’s mother speaks out

We are learning more about two of the three murder victims at Club Rain. DeA’nne Bell, 20, was from Chicago and was with her first cousin who was also shot and killed, according to her mother. Sherka Taylor says Bell died along with her first cousin, 22-year-old Elijah Bridges and 24-year-old Alicia Brown. Taylor spoke with a reporter with our Chicago affiliate Tuesday. She says the family is still trying to process the loss of two loved ones at Club Rain. Taylor was wearing a JSU sweatshirt that her daughter gave her as a Christmas gift last year. She is pleading for justice and says her family will not have closure until the monster who did this is caught and charged.

