Widow of Robert Williams turns to the FBI months after his murder in Jackson

By Melissa Payne
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Councilman Kenneth Stokes introduced a young widow to the media Wednesday morning.

Her husband, a beloved FedEx driver, was gunned down earlier this year. So far there have been no arrests and no leads in his case.

Tierra Williams says she’s met with the FBI and the US Attorney about her husband Robert’s unsolved murder.

“I’m eternally grateful that they are taking the time to listen to me, to give me a voice, to help me bring whoever did this to justice,” she stated. “This is the first step and maybe many others can join me in getting justice for their families as well.”

Robert Williams leaves behind 9 children.

Stokes says he will ask the city council to offer a reward for information leading to Williams’ killer’s arrest.

